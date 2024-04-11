Agrify Corporation Celebrates Research Sponsorship With University Of Georgia On Leafy Green Production In Vertical Farms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) (“Agrify” or the“Company”), a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced the celebration of newly published research on leafy green production in vertical farms by University of Georgia's (“University of Georgia” or“UGA”) Controlled Environmental Agriculture (“CEA”) program under Agrify's Model R Horticulture LED lights (“Model R”).

Agrify Model R Horticulture LED lights and controllers have been used by the University of Georgia's CEA program since the opening of UGA's first indoor research facility. The 630 watts Model R Horticulture LED are spectrum adjustable and one of the only lights in the industry that has received UL, Design Lighting Consortium (DLC), and National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certifications. Agrify's lights have been shown to increase cultivation yields and quality in various plants. Agrify's Model R LED were installed in two grow rooms at UGA and used to cultivate leafy greens such as lettuce and spinach for research investigating the impact of different light intensity, nutrient uptake, and CO2 levels.

Rhuanito Ferrarezi, Associate Professor of Controlled Environmental Agriculture at UGA, along with Micah Gilbert, Manager of Horticulture and Customer Success at Agrify, have been leading the effort to create a true indoor research facility for the CEA program. Recently, on March 14th, Ferrarezi and his team published findings on“Airflow, fertilizer solution recipes, and calcium concentrations influence on lettuce and spinach growth in an indoor vertical farm” (Ferrarezi, 2024). This two-seasonal study unveiled optimal airflow and nutrient levels for leafy green production in vertical farms.

David Kessler, Chief Science Office of Agrify, shared that“We are pleased that Agrify's lighting research sponsorship has been able to make an impact in furthering University of Georgia's research and development for indoor controlled environmental agriculture and help prepare the next generation of indoor horticulturalists and farmers for our ever-evolving world. We hope we can continue supporting the CEA program's indoor vertical farm and look forward to seeing more impactful research under Ferrarezi's team.”

To read the full research paper, please visit:

For information about Agrify's cultivation and extraction technologies, please visit to learn more.

