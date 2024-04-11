Contenders Tournament: Nicat Abasov To Face Indian Chess Player Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Azerbaijani chess player Nicat Abasov will play his next matchtoday at the Contenders Tournament held in Toronto, Canada, Azernews reports.
The 28-year-old grandmaster will clarify his relations withIndian opponent Vidit Santosh in the seventh round.
He will play with white pieces. The match will start at 22:30Baku time. After six rounds, N. Abasov shares 7th-8th place with1.5 points.
Today, matches between Alireza Firouzja (France) - D. Gukesh(India), Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE), FabianoCaruana (USA) - Rameshbabu Praggnanandha (India) will also takeplace.
The Contenders Tournament will conclude on April 22. Thegrandmaster who finishes first in the competition, consisting oftwo rounds among 8 chess players, will earn the right to challengethe current World Champion, Ding Liren (China), for the ChessCrown.
It should be noted that the prize fund of the tournament is500,000 euros. The winner will receive 48,000 euros.
