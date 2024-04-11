Ankita-Vikas Celebrate 6 Years Of 'We Met, Dated, Still Not Sure How We Ended Up Here'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) As Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vikas Jain completed six years of marital bliss, the actress said that she was unsure how they“ended up here” but are loving it.

Ankita took to Instagram and shared some glimpses from her six-year anniversary celebrations.

In the images, the husband and wife are twinning in white.

For the caption, she wrote:“Last night we celebrated six years of 'we met, we dated, we're still not sure how we ended up here, but we're lovin' it' kind of love.”

Ankita was first dating late star Sushant Singh Rajput in 2010. In 2016, they parted their ways. In 2019, she announced that she was in a relationship with Vikas Jain, a businessman. The two got married in December 2021.

Ankita and Vikas were seen as contestants on 'Bigg Boss 17'. The two have now come out with a music video christened 'Laa Pila De Sharaab', which also features actor Saurabh Sachdev.