Global Semiconductor Association SEMI Signs Pact With IESA To Integrate India With Global Counterparts

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Apr 11 (KNN) In a move to establish India as a global semiconductor manufacturing and design hub, the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SEMI, a global industry association representing over 3,000 companies in the semiconductor supply chain, on Wednesday.

The strategic partnership aims to connect Indian semiconductor stakeholders, including government, industry, and academia, with their global counterparts, fostering new collaborations and partnerships.

The agreement focuses on key areas such as manufacturing, enabling policies, design, skilling, research and development, academia, and supply chains.

According to Ajit Manocha, President of SEMI, the combined strengths of SEMI's global network and IESA's Indian connections will help establish India as the next global manufacturing and design hub for the semiconductor industry.

Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, emphasised that the partnership harnesses SEMI's international network and IESA's expertise in the Indian electronics, semiconductor, design, and manufacturing sectors.

The agreement will facilitate joint events in India aimed at talent mapping, skilling, and practical knowledge-sharing, as well as conducting webinars on policy issues and activities in the semiconductor domain worldwide.

The first collaborative event under this partnership will be SEMICON 2024, scheduled for September.

(KNN Bureau)