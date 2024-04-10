Crypto News - $BENJI Token Sets New Standards On Base Chain With $30 Million Market Cap In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Basaenji's token $BENJI achieved new heights after surging to a $30 million market cap in the first 24 hours. $BENJI, the brand new addition to the Base Chain surroundings, has emerged as a premiere token with an unprecedented surge to $30 million market cap on the first day.

The esteemed Basenji dog breed whose call reflects the essence of "Base" and the oldest dog breed known to man, BENJI embodies the spirit of innovation and resilience in the field of cryptomeme. $BENJI's market cap rose to an impressive $30 million within the first 24 hours of its launch, and an ATH of 57M in its first week stands as a testament to the power of network-backed projects.

With unwavering dedication to excellence, BENJI has set up itself as a pioneer in branding and network outreach. From meticulously crafted hand-drawn art work to a strong social media presence.

Moreover, BENJI has diligently fulfilled all essential prerequisites for market visibility and legitimacy, including listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, as well as renouncement and token-burning protocols.

As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, BENJI remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the boundaries of community-driven innovation and redefine the narrative of the "dog of Base."

Media Contacts:

Name: Nelson Bailey

Webiste:

Email: ...

Address: Minnarinne 2 692, Avoniussaari