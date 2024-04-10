Investornewsbreaks Informa's Finovatespring 2024 Event Offers Rich Array Of Fintech Speakers, Presentations, Workshops

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Informa PLC, a London-based events production, digital products and academic research services agency, is releasing agenda information for next month's annual FinovateSpring event. Scheduled for May 21–23, 2024, in San Francisco, the premier event is a leading fintech conference focused on shaping the digital future of financial institutions. The event agenda features an array of industry experts, including Bryan Lewis, president and CEO of Intellicheck;

Trish Costello, CEO and founder of Portfolia;

Gary Rudman, president/founder of GTR Consulting;

Sam Kilmer, managing director of Fintech Advisory at Cornerstone Advisors;

James Robert Lay, author of“Banking on Digital Growth”; and

Sam Das, managing director of TruStage Ventures, among many others. The agenda also includes powerful sessions and workshops packed with essential information about technological advancements, business model innovations and emerging opportunities in financial services and payments.“FinovateSpring is renowned for bringing together executives and thought leaders at the vanguard of revolutionizing the financial services industry,” the press release stated.“Over three dynamic days, the event will feature 100-plus distinguished speakers and 50-plus live product demos from both emerging fintech innovators and established industry leaders. Attendees, including C-suite leaders, decision-makers, senior executives and financial innovators, will have access to unparalleled strategic insights and industry expertise.

The conference is designed to facilitate fast-paced, incisive sessions that drive effective knowledge-sharing and foster high-powered networking opportunities. Tailored introductions during these interactions can lead to organizational transformation and/or provide solutions to specific challenges.”

To find out more about the event, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information about the company and event, visit .

