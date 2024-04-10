Qatar Marks Eid Al-Fitr With Prayer For Gaza Victims

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Prayers, fervour, festivities, social gatherings, family reunions and festive meals marked Eid al-Fitr celebrations across Qatar Wednesday.

A total of 642 mosques and prayer grounds witnessed the faithful converging from early morning. Chants of Eid Takbeer, expressions of praise to God, filled the air at mosques and prayer grounds showing devotion and resonating with spiritual elevation.

Eid congregational prayer started at 5.30am followed by the special sermons, in which the clerics asked the faithful to keep the spirit of Ramadan intact and celebrate the delight of Eid al-Fitr with piety and righteousness. The sermons also had special prayer for the war torn Gaza.

The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the Ministry of Municipality, made essential arrangements to facilitate the prayer at mosques. MoI deployed traffic and security personnel to ensure smooth traffic movement for the convenience and safety of the faithful.

The Grand Mosque, Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD), Education City Stadium, Al Arabi Sports Club Stadium and Al-Wukair Grand Mosque along with numerous prayer grounds received thousands of worshippers.

After the prayer, the faithful exchanged Eid greetings with warm hugs.“This congregation beautifully portrays the unity that transcends creed and colour. While standing in the crowd, one can feel the tranquility descending. This is the spirit and delight of Eid,” said Abdul Rasheed, after offering Eid prayer at Al-Wukair Grand Mosque.

“We are blessed to have the opportunity to gather here and attend the prayer. The congregational prayer helps feel God's love and brings feelings of peace and joy,” said Mohamed Jaseem, who offered prayer with his family at the Grand Mosque. Kids were given gifts by Awqaf as part of its 'Eid Joy' initiative after the prayer at various prayer grounds.

With exciting activities, festivities and events, the tourist places, beaches and public parks received visitors from the afternoon.

