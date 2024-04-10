Kick It 3V3 Soccer Celebrating 25Th Anniversary In Vail Colorado

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

The Kick It 3v3 Soccer is excited to announce its 25th Anniversary event taking place in the Vail Valley, Colorado, from July 26th to 28th, 2024.“The Vail Kick It 3v3 Cup” is the highest altitude soccer tournament in the nation. This event promises to bring together soccer enthusiasts from across the country to compete in an exhilarating and competitive environment.

“We are so excited to celebrate 25 years of this 3 day event in beautiful Vail, Colorado this July, and appreciate all the support we are getting from The Town of Vail, the Vail Recreation District, the local businesses and the local community. With the expansion of Kick It this year we expect it to be larger than it has been in recent years,” stated CEO Dan Stratford.

Historically, This destination event attracts over half of the participants from outside of Colorado and 90% from outside of Vail. Live music and other events will be part of the tournament this year.

Dates: July 26-28, 2024

Registration is now open, with early bird discounts available. Check out the Kick It 3v3 Soccer website for details.

Final Registration Deadline: July 22nd, 2024, 11:59 PM

The Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament is open to players of all ages, from 5 years old to adults, and accommodates teams of 3 to 6 players. The tournament format includes pool play and playoffs in most divisions, with games consisting of two 12-minute halves. This year, more than 200 teams are expected to participate, making it one of the most anticipated soccer events of the summer.

Highlights of the Tournament:

Friday night there will be a special“Iron Man” event in addition to a fun check in party.

Games played at an elevation of 8,000 feet, offering a unique challenge and experience. A minimum of 5 games guaranteed for each team. Awards for every player on the top 3 teams in each division, with a special“Cup” Trophy for the champions of each division.

Opportunities to win great prizes at on-site contests. A chance to sample merchandise from their sponsors.

Schedule Overview:

Friday, July 26: Team check-in and pool play games from approximately 10am to 4 pm.

Saturday, July 27: Games run from approximately 8 am to 4 pm.

Sunday, July 28: Playoff games from approximately 8 am to 3 pm, followed by the Kick It Awards Ceremony.

Additional Information:

Ample free parking is available in the town of Vail, with very limited parking at the fields. Free shuttles will transport players and spectators to and from the event locations. Most places are walkable from the hotels.

The tournament is not a stay-to-play event, but official housing partners are available for booking accommodations.

The event is family-friendly, with numerous activities and attractions in Vail for attendees to enjoy, including rafting, jeep tours, zip-lining, horseback riding and more.

Kick It 3v3 Soccer and the Town of Vail are proud to team up for the 25th anniversary of the Kick It 3v3 National Soccer Tour. They invite soccer players and fans to join them in celebrating this milestone event and experience one of the best soccer tournaments on the planet.

Attendees can also visit Discover Vail .

About Kick It 3v3 Soccer:

Kick It 3v3 is the leading 3v3 soccer tour in the United States, providing players of all ages with an opportunity to experience fast-paced, fun, and competitive soccer. Celebrating its 34th year, Kick It has become a staple in the soccer community, fostering a love for the game in a family-friendly environment.

For more information and to register, please visit KickItSoccer

Contact:

Dan Stratford

CEO/Partner

(303) 731-6144

...

kickitsoccer

@KickIt3v3Soccer

Recent News: Branson to Host the Inaugural Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament

watch?v=SIBtBt8_5zI

###

For more information about Kick It Soccer, contact the company here:

Kick It Soccer

Dan Stratford

303-731-6144

...

CONTACT: Dan Stratford