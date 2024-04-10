Karnataka 2Nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How To Check Your Marks?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced results of the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) exam. Students who took it may view their results by going to gov or nic, the official website.

In the event of a website meltdown or internet outage, students have the option to retrieve their scores by DigiLocker and SMS. In order to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam in 2024, students must have a minimum score of 33%.

Officials announced the Karnataka PUC Result 2024 during a press conference. Comparing this year to previous, there has been a noticeable increase in the pass %. Compared to the 74.67% success rate from the previous year, 81.15% of students passed the exam this year.

How to check your marks?

Step 1: Go to nic, the official website of the KSEAB.

Step 2: Find and click on the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024" link once the result page has been unlocked.

Step 3: Select a stream (such Science/Arts/Commerce) and input the KSEAB registration number when a new window opens. Next, select "Submit."

Step 4: The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 will show on a new screen.

Step 5: Go over everything and get the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024.

List of toppers

SCIENCE : A Vidyalakshmi of Dharwad Vidyaniketan SEPU College secured the first rank in the state with 598 marks in the science section. KH Urveesh Prashant of Adichuchangiri PU College, Mysore secured the second position with 597 marks.

COMMERCE :

Ganavi M of Vidyanidhi PU College, Tumkur secured the first rank with 597 marks in Commerce. Pawan MS-596 marks from Kumudwati PU College, Shimoga, Harshit SH from Puranaprajna PU College, Udupi secured rank 2 with 596 marks.

ARTS :

With 596 marks, Meda D secured the first position in the state. She is a student of NMKRV PU College, Bangalore. Vedant from Vijayapura SSP College too secured 596 marks and Kavitha BV from INDU INDP PU College, Bellary also secured 596 marks. These students are from

the art department.

The Karnataka Secondary PUC 2nd Exam was held in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days between March 1 and March 22. The exam was administered at 1,124 centres across the state, serving around 7 lakh students.

