Sri Lanka Declares 15Th April Special Public Holiday

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lankan Government has declared 15th April (Monday) a special public holiday.
The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that 15th April will be a public holiday.
The holiday has been granted on account of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year which falls on the weekend.
Sri Lanka among the few countries with the most number of public holidays. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN10042024000190011042ID1108080681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.