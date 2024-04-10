Wanted Criminal Arrested Three Years After Murder In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) A member of Chhenu Pahalwan gang, who was absconding for the last three years and was wanted in an extortion cum attempt to murder case, has been arrested from Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Shahid (28), a resident of the Welcome area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said that on April 3, 2021, complainant Yasir was standing outside his house in Kabootar Market in the Welcome area when one Imran a.k.a Teli slapped him and demanded protection money.

"The DCP said that Imran also called his associate Shahid on the spot. Shahid whipped out a pistol and fired at the complainant. The public gathered at the spot and both the accused persons ran away from the spot," said the DCP.

A case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. Imran was arrested in the case while accused Shahid has been evading his arrest since then.

The DCP said that recently, specific information was received about the hideout of the accused Shahid in the Welcome area after which a team rushed to spot and arrested the accused.

On interrogation, Shahid disclosed that he came into contact with one Imran, became a friend of him, and joined the gang of Chhenu Pahalwan.

"He noticed that one person namely Yasir who was also living in the Welcome area was earning well. He along with Imran tried to extort money from him and when he resisted, the accused fired at him and ran away," the DCP added.