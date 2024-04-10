Surego Administrative Services Named A TPA For Starr Insurance, Brings Trawick International Travel Insurance Claims Fully In-House

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRHOPE, Ala., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SureGo Administrative Services (SureGo), a division of Trawick Holdings, today announced it has been named as a third-party administrator for Starr Insurance (Starr), effective immediately.



This new relationship will allow SureGo to handle claims for Trawick's travel policies, which are underwritten by Starr's U.S. subsidiary, Starr Indemnity & Liability Company. This specifically includes processing claims for Trawick International's newest trip cancellation plans: Safe Travels Protect, Safe Travels Defend, and Safe Travels Armor. Customers who purchase these plans will now enjoy the convenience of an integrated claims experience directly with SureGo.

This accomplishment marks a significant milestone, as it brings the processing of all Trawick International travel insurance claims, encompassing both trip cancellation and travel medical plans, in-house under SureGo's management. Previously, claims for Trawick's Starr-underwritten plans were handled externally.

Matthew Vitale, President of SureGo Administrative Services, said,“Securing the role as a TPA for Starr completes our capability to manage claims across all Trawick International travel plans. We are thrilled with this development and eager to offer the exceptional customer service and claims handling we are known for to every Trawick International travel insurance customer.”

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International and Trawick Holdings, emphasized the importance of the relationship with Starr initiated in October 2023. He highlighted the significance of integrating the claims process through SureGo, enhancing the overall Trawick customer experience from purchase to claims resolution.“This achievement is a pivotal moment for the Trawick family of companies, bringing our vision for a comprehensive customer experience to life. We look forward to hearing our customers' reactions,” Trawick remarked.

This announcement follows SureGo's designation as an official third-party administrator for two other major insurance carriers. More details about these partnerships can be found at mysurego .

About Starr Insurance

Starr Insurance (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Malta, Singapore, Switzerland and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of“A” (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard & Poor's rating of“A+” (Strong). Starr Indemnity & Liability Company (NAIC No. 38318) is the insurance carrier referenced herein. The precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

About SureGo Administrative Services

SureGo Administrative Services is a division of Trawick Holdings founded in 2015. As a third-party administrator specializing in claims support for international and special risk insurance programs, SureGo is redefining the insurance claims experience to make the customer journey a trip worth taking. Learn more at mysurego .

Media Contact

Melissa Nicholson

Director of Corporate Communications

Trawick International

+1 949-275-7246

...