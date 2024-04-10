Ukraine’S Attack On Zaporozhye Facility Is An Act Of Nuclear Terrorism: Russia

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday said that Ukraine's attack on the Zaporozhye facility is an act of“nuclear terrorism”, media reports said.
“As soon as the West realises that the attacks on the Zaporozhye facility were carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Western myth about Ukraine and Zelensky will fall apart,” Maria Zakharova told Sputnik news agency.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry had urged the international community to respond to Kiev's attacks on the Zaporozhye facility
“The attack is nothing more than the act of nuclear terrorism,” Moscow said.
Media reports quoted Zakharova as saying that Western nations have created a monster with potential consequences that they are now reluctant to acknowledge.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces carried out a drone attack on the Zaporozhye plant.
