DPS-Modern Indian School Holds Orientation For Students

Doha, Qatar: DPS-Modern Indian School organised an orientation programme for students of classes XI and XII recently. The session was aimed to aid students in understanding the necessary guidelines and regulations and furnish them with the information to enrich their educational journey. It was aired live on Facebook for the parents.

Principal, Ana Nafees, gave valuable pointers to the students, stressing on the school policies, and advised them to steer away from distractions and stay focused on their goals. She also emphasised the school's mission to educate students beyond academic success, guiding them towards becoming conscientious citizens of the world.

The academic coordinator, Dr. Rakhi Mishra apprised the students of the rules and regulations, behaviour policy, discipline policy and cyber policy of the school.

The class representative of grade XI, Kakoli Biswas explained the assessment process, promotion policy and academic award criteria for both Grades XI and XII. Jose Thomas, CBSE coordinator for class XI and XII briefed the students on the CBSE guidelines and AISSCE examination framework. Jolly Sabu, University Admission Counsellor provided a deep insight into college application process, timelines, and deadlines of the universities. Priti Modi, Activity Coordinator gave the students a sneak peek into the plethora of activities specially designed to sharpen the latent talents of the students and develop life-skills.

This informative and enriching session was a reflection of the school's commitment to foster an environment where every student is encouraged to explore, excel, evolve, and embark on a journey of self-discovery and success.