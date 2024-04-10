DHL Express Qatar Named Logistics Partner For AEMOB Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: DHL, the world leading logistics company, has joined as the exclusive logistics partner to the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum (AEMOB) 2024, set to take place in Doha, Qatar from April 30 to May 2.

This partnership underscores DHL's ongoing dedication to identifying and supporting truly innovative initiatives in the space of e-mobility.

The multilateral AEMOB Forum, hosted by the Ministry of Transport of the State of Qatar, will bring together international experts to explore the future of autonomous e-mobility from all relevant perspectives, including technology, science and research, and policy.

“We are proud to welcome DHL as a partner for the AEMOB Forum,” said Ahmad Al Ansari, Executive Committee Member of the Forum.“DHL's global reputation and expertise make them a key player in mobility. Their involvement will not only enhance our discussions, but also contribute to the advancement of innovation overall.”

“We really are honoured to become the logistics partner for the AEMOB Forum 2024,” said Ahmed Elfangary, Country Manager at DHL Express Qatar.

“As a global logistics leader, we at DHL remain strongly committed to driving innovation in transport by supporting initiatives, that have a positive vision and true potential to advance sustainable mobility solutions worldwide. We look forward to imparting our expertise to ensure that the AEMOB Forum is a success.”

The alliance between DHL Qatar and the AEMOB Forum also highlights the importance of cross-sector collaboration to propel the development and adoption of autonomous e-Mobility technologies further.

Through this collaboration, DHL reaffirms its steadiness in promoting the transition to a sustainability-conscious logistics and transportation practice.