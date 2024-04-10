33 Years Of Marwah Studios Celebrated At Noida Film City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Marwah Studios, the pioneering hub of media and entertainment, celebrated its 33rd anniversary with grandeur and nostalgia at Noida Film City. Founded on the 10th of March, 1991, the inauguration marked a significant milestone in the history of North India's film industry. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary founder of Noida Film City and President of Marwah Studios, reminisced about the auspicious beginnings and the journey of excellence over the years.



The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed luminaries from the film fraternity, adding to the glitz and glamour of the occasion. Among the distinguished guests of honor were luminaries such as Krishna Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Surinder Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Padmini Kolapur, Poonam Djillon, Shilpa Shridkar, Sanjay Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Prem Chopra, Rakesh Roshan, Vinod Pandey, Ashok Thakaria, Indra Kumar, Baba Azmi and many more.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah fondly recollected the momentous event that marked the beginning of a new era in Indian cinema. The inauguration featured the commencement of a feature film titled 'Prem' and a TV serial named 'Khali Hath,: followed by an advertisement for a television by Bijon Das Gupta. These initial steps paved the way for Marwah Studios to evolve into a globally renowned brand, boasting an impressive tally of nine world records to its credit.



Today, Marwah Studios stands as a testament to excellence and innovation in the realm of media and entertainment, with a diverse family of over 40,000 media professionals hailing from 156 countries across the globe. Dr. Sandeep Marwah proudly acknowledged Marwah Studios' role as the founding pillar of Noida Film City and numerous other organizations associated with films, television, and media, including the recent addition of AAFT University.



Messages of congratulations poured in from around the world, reaffirming the significance of Marwah Studios' contributions to the industry. Over the years, Marwah Studios has served as the nurturing ground for aspiring filmmakers, television channels, and media companies, shaping the landscape of Indian cinema and beyond.



As Marwah Studios embarks on the next chapter of its illustrious journey, the spirit of innovation and creativity continues to be the driving force behind its success, promising a future filled with groundbreaking achievements and timeless creations.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143