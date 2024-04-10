Two Injured In Russian Attack On Odesa Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked critical and logistics infrastructure in Odesa, injuring two people and damaging an energy facility.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

At dawn, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with missiles, including ballistic missiles.

The invaders hit critical and logistics infrastructure. Two employees of a transport enterprise were injured.

An energy facility, a private house, and several cars were also damaged, according to the post.

The enemy attacked southern Ukraine with another wave of strike drones overnight. Energy infrastructure once again came under attack.

Fourteen enemy drones were destroyed, including 12 in the Mykolaiv region, and two in the Odesa region.

Late on April 9, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed two Kh-59 missiles that the enemy used to attack Odesa.