Peaceful Demonstration In Support Of Ukraine Held In Canada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the city of Calgary, the local branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress organized a rally, the participants of which, in particular, called for more air defense systems to be provided to Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress - UCC Calgary Branch reported this on its Facebook page .

"We were able to attract the attention of three media outlets and reiterate the need to continue supporting Ukraine and provide it with more air defense systems," the post reads.

The Ukrainian community also called for tighter control over parts that Russia could use to make missiles and drones.

"Our unity and indifference in this regard is an important manifestation and leverage," the organization emphasized.

As a reminder, the diaspora has decided on the design of the Ukrainian-Canadian Sacrificial Medal, which will be awarded to Canadian veterans of the Ukrainian-Russian war.

Photo: Ukrainian Canadian Congress - UCC Calgary Branch / Facebook