Abductee Families Keep Japan And North Korea Apart

But when Koizumi returned to Japan his then deputy cabinet secretary, the very rightwing Shinzo Abe, who had gone with him to Pyongyang, began pushing rumors that North Korea's abductions of Japanese had in fact numbered over 800. They, too, had to be returned.

After prolonged delays and haggling, Tokyo eventually accepted the official figure for abductees to be 17, of whom only five had been returned.

But the powerful organizations for relatives of missing abductees that Abe had helped create before and after he became prime minister in 2006, were still not happy. All those said to be missing had to be returned before there could be any move for better relations with North Korea.

One of them was a girl, Megumi Yokota, abducted at age 13 from a beach (probably because she had seen another abduction nearby). Even though North Korea had included her name in the list of deceased abductees, her name became a symbol of the allegedly still unresolved abductee affair.

Shrines and songs were made in her memory. Her grieving parents were taken to Washington to meet President Obama, and to other capitals as part of Tokyo's gigantic PR effort to keep the issue alive. Repeated demands were made for Pyongyang to account for all lost Japanese in North Korea.



But Pyongyang continued to insist Megumi had died, in 1994 after being married and giving birth to a daughter, Kim Eun Gyong. Megumi's cremated bones were offered as proof.

And Tokyo's attempt to use a suspect DNA test of the bones to prove Pyongyang was lying was blasted by the UK scientific magazine, Nature. The DNA attempt was not repeated.

The Megumi affair seriously began to fall apart in 2014 when Tokyo, continuing to insist Megumi was still alive, finally decided to allow Megumi's parents to visit Megumi's daughter, the now mature Kim Eun Gyong – provided the meeting was held in a third country, Mongolia.

But when the parents returned from Mongolia they could not say they had even asked about Megumi. They said only that the mother believed“Megumi is still safe somewhere.”

So what are we supposed to believe? Asked just this question last week at a press conference to mark yet another campaign for the immediate release of all abductees, Megumi's brother, Takuya, now head of the leading abductee grouping, said he was sure North Korean agents were present in Mongolia to make sure there was no talk of Megumi.