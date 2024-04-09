Paraguay Reduces Global Footprint, Shuts Down Embassies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay has declared it will shut down its embassies in Egypt, Canada, Portugal, Australia, and Switzerland.



The country cites financial limitations and reciprocity agreements as reasons for this decision.



Foreign Minister Lezcano stated that after thorough discussions, embassies will close but diplomatic ties will continue through non-resident ambassadors.



He pointed out that the affected countries do not have embassies in Asunción, Paraguay, and usually manage their diplomatic relations from neighboring countries.



Specifically, Canadian affairs will be overseen from Washington, D.C., and Swiss matters may be handled through Geneva or Paris.







This strategic move comes as Paraguay seeks to 'optimize' its diplomatic network within its financial limits, emphasizing mutual agreement with the countries involved.



Despite closing some embassies, Paraguay says it is actively seeking to enhance its international diplomatic presence.



The country is pursuing new ambassadorial roles in several nations, including Belgium, Argentina, and the United Kingdom, among others.



On the other hand, Paraguay's embassies in South Korea and Italy will not be staffed, reflecting a strategic choice in its foreign representation.



This decision highlights Paraguay's focus on reciprocity, budgetary limits, and the strategic significance of its international diplomacy.

Uruguay Adopts Divergent Foreign Policy Strategy

While Paraguay tightens its belt, its smaller neighbor Urugua is making bold strides on the international stage by endorsing the Artemis Accords.



This reflects its aim to grow in innovation, democracy, and education. The U.S. supports Uruguay's venture into space.



Uruguay is also pursuing a free trade agreement with China, signaling a shift towards more global trade relations and less dependence on regional blocs like Mercosur.



Paraguay's strategic retrenchment contrasts sharply with Uruguay's vigorous push for global presence and trade expansion.

