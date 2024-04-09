'Wagle Ki Duniya' Actors Share Their Joyous Childhood Gudi Padwa Memories

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) The actors of 'Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey', Sumeet Raghvan, Bharati Achrekar, and Chinmayee Salvi, have opened up about their cherished traditions and experiences associated with the auspicious and joyous occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Sumeet, who is playing the role of Rajesh Wagle in the show, said: "We traditionally hoist a Gudi at home and relish Shrikhand Puri. These festivals hold immense significance for us and spread joy and happiness. In the area where I live, the Marathi culture thrives, and the atmosphere is vibrant. The traditional Vidai procession and the rhythmic beats of dhol add to the festive spirit."

Bharati plays the role of Radhika Wagle.

The actress said: "In our childhood, we used to celebrate Gudi Padwa with great enthusiasm. This day holds immense significance for us and is considered very auspicious. When I was younger, my grandmother used to prepare a nutritious dish called 'kaduneem ki chutney', which was believed to ensure good health throughout the year if consumed on Gudi Padwa. We would also make puran poli and enjoy it together."

Chinmayee, who essays the role of Sakhi, shared: "Gudi Padwa is a cherished festival, where families come together to create beautiful Gudis in their homes and worship them. The Gudi symbolises protection from negative energy and welcoming prosperity into our lives. My favourite part is eating Aamras Puri and Shrikhand on this auspicious day."

"The festivities begin with the decoration of the Gudi and a purifying bath with neem leaves, known as shuddhi karan. During my college days, I fondly remember dressing up in a nauvari saree, attending parades in my neighbourhood and performing Kathak at Gudi Padwa events. The quality time spent with family, enjoying good food, and bringing in the new year are my fondest memories," added Chinmayee.

'Wagle Ki Duniya' airs on Sony SAB.