Roger Dubuis At Watches & Wonders The Tourbillon In All Its Forms

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Innovative, extravagant, and forever at the forefront of expressive design, Roger Dubuis is a watchmaker like no other. A Maison that perpetuates horological traditions, while simultaneously shaping the future with its own disruptive interpretations.

This year, Roger Dubuis' iconic journey continues at Watches & Wonders Geneva 2024 –where the Maison unveils a place like no other to share its tourbillon artistry with the true believers in high horology.

Immerse yourself in each contemporary masterpiece and you'll see exactly what sets Roger Dubuis apart. Not only has the complex tourbillon mechanism been achieved with the utmost ingenuity, but the breath-taking aesthetics continue to inspire, always displaying the unrivalled beauty of the Poinon de Geneve philosophy.



Join us to meet the four novelties tourbillons of this interesting year. The Orbis In Machina, the Excalibur Sunrise Double Tourbillon, the Excalibur Titanium Monotourbillon and the Excalibur Dragon Monotourbillon.

Each a confirmation of Roger Dubuis' unrivalled approach to tourbillon craftsmanship. And each with its own unique story to tell.

Orbis in Machina Central Tourbillon



Contrasts are revealed. Harmony is created. The new Orbis in Machina presents a dual perspective of Roger Dubuis' iconic tourbillon craftsmanship.

Crafted with an 18K pink gold case and bezel and presented on a black leather strap with a quick release system, the Orbis in Machina delights with both aesthetics and performance.

This is Roger Dubuis' first Central Tourbillon timepiece launched within the main collection –and will be released in a series of only 88 editions.



Excalibur Titanium Monotourbillon



Pure Design. Confident Spirit. The latest expressive design from Roger Dubuis is not only emblematic of the Maison's sublime tourbillon craftsmanship – but it also has the versatility for an epic life without limits.



The Excalibur Titanium Monotourbillon is the second Roger Dubuis timepiece to be crafted in titanium.

Sporty, elegant, and ergonomic, it is limited to just 28 pieces, and conveys the same strength of personality as those who wear it.



Excalibur Sunrise Double Tourbillon

Powerful colour. Blazing light. Two unmistakeable hallmarks of Roger Dubuis design. This energizing creation has found inspiration in the intense illumination of a radiant sunrise.

Embellished with a vivid gradient of gemstones, this visibly assertive timepiece shows how vibrant aesthetics can be equally matched by the strength of double tourbillon mechanics.

Limited to just 8 pieces, the Excalibur Sunrise Double Tourbillon is an extravagant watch for connoisseurs.





Excalibur Dragon Monotourbillon

The Excalibur Dragon Monotourbillon is a tribute to the Lunar New Year and encompasses the renowned Dragon traits of intelligence, charisma, and confidence.

This has been achieved by depicting the fearless creature with an assured conceptual rhythm, leaving room for interpretation, and inviting the wearer to set their imagination free.



With its usual commitment to excellence, Roger Dubuis has skilfully crafted the dragon using 27 individual pieces of brass –each embellished with black lacquer on the sides and a pink gold treatment on the polished top surface.

