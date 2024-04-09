Nirbhoy Didi Leads Satyagraha To Protect Communities Affected By Ganga River Erosion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 9, 2024: Smt. Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, affectionately known as Nirbhoy Didi, MLA and Lok Sabha Candidate from Malda Dakshin, resolute a Satyagraha on April 7th in solidarity with the communities affected by the ongoing erosion of the Ganga River in Malda and Murshidabad. The event took place at Hiranandapur Anchal, Bhootni, Kesarpur Colony Ganga Ghat, Manikchak Assembly, drawing widespread support from the local populace.



Bhangan, or river water erosion, has inflicted relentless suffering upon the people of Maldaha and Murshidabad, rendering them homeless as their dwellings succumb to the river's relentless force. Nirbhoy Didi's Satyagraha aimed towards 'Sankalp se Siddhi' was a heartfelt endeavour to protect and uphold the rights of these beleaguered communities, advocating for their welfare and the preservation of their livelihoods.



Smt. Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhuryâ€TMs unwavering commitment to the cleanliness of the Ganga River stands as a testament to her priorities and responsibilities. As she steps forward as the voice of the people, both as an MLA and a prospective candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, preserving the Ganga's purity remains at the forefront of her agenda.



In addition to addressing the immediate concerns of river erosion, Nirbhoy Didi's vision extends towards fostering a culture of environmental consciousness, especially among the youth. Through initiatives such as this, she strives to nurture a sense of accountability towards our planet and foster a sustainable future for generations to come.



Reflecting on the essence of Satyagraha, Nirbhoy Didi draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's timeless principles. She remarked, "Gandhi's Satyagraha moment, his unique invention for truth and justice, serves as an enduring inspiration for me. Satyagraha, which stands for a ceaseless pursuit of truth without hatred or animosity, resonates deeply with our cause. Just as Gandhi advocated for righteous causes, we, too, are dedicated to rectifying wrongs and preserving our environment. The cleanliness of the Ganga remains a priority for me, as it reflects our commitment to safeguarding our mother nature and ensuring a sustainable future for all."



The Satyagraha witnessed an overwhelming response from the people of Malda and Murshidabad, as well as neighbouring areas, who rallied with Nirbhoy Didi's cause with unwavering enthusiasm. Their collective participation underscores the urgent need for concerted action to address the multifaceted challenges posed by river erosion and environmental degradation.

