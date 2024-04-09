               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Army Attacks Sumy Region's Border Three Times At Night And In Morning


4/9/2024 5:11:19 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning, the enemy fired three times at two border communities in the Sumy region, and 52 explosions were recorded.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At night and in the morning, the Russians fired three times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 52 explosions were recorded. Bilopillia and Shalyhyne communities were shelled," the statement reads.

Read also: Russian bombs kill one, injure five in Sumy region

It is noted that the enemy fired on the Bilopillia community with artillery (eight explosions) and AGS (29 explosions). Russian troops fired at the Shalyhyne community from MLRS (15 explosions).

As reported, yesterday Russian troops carried out airstrikes on Sumy and Bilopillia, one person was killed and five were injured.

