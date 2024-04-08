PM Modi's Udhampur Rally: BJP Expects Over 2 Lakh Turnout

Sources said that the much-anticipated meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, initially slated for April 9 in Jammu, has been postponed. However, political engagements continue as a gathering in Basohli, Kathua, has been arranged for April 15, focusing on discussions pertinent to the Udhampur parliamentary constituency, represented by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Adding to the political fervor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Udhampur on April 12.

State party president Ravindra Raina told reporters that there is an expected turnout of over two lakh attendees for the Prime Minister's rally. Acknowledging the logistical challenges posed by such a large gathering, meticulous planning is underway to address essential amenities such as water supply, restroom facilities, and parking arrangements.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier unveiled an extensive campaign strategy, enlisting the support of 40 leaders, including prominent national figures and local stalwarts.

Among the high-profile leaders slated to participate in the campaign were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah. Additionally, the lineup includes other notable personalities such as National Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Minister Anurag Thakur, among others. The BJP's campaign roster featured a mix of seasoned politicians and emerging leaders, aiming to resonate with diverse segments of the electorate. Notable inclusions are Jairam Thakur, Sunil Jakhar, Smriti Irani, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Tarun Chugh, among others, highlighting the party's concerted effort to leverage both national and local appeal - (KNO)

