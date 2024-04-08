Chart Industries Announces Amended Revolving Credit Facility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, announced that it has completed an amendment to its revolving credit facility (“Facility”) that increases the size from $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion. The Facility, previously due to expire in October 2026, now has a maturity date of April 2029.



“The positive outcome of extended maturity and improved terms to our revolving credit facility, supported by a very strong lender group, is another step in our success to optimize our capital structure. We remain focused on achieving our targeted leverage ratio of 2.0-2.5X net leverage,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart's CEO and President.

The amendment, led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and supported by a syndicate of banks, also provides for favorable changes to certain terms and conditions.

