What Was My Fault That I Was Denied Ticket From Buxar, Asks BJP's Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Patna, April 9 (IANS) A fortnight after he became one of the two BJP MPs from Bihar not to be renominated for the coming Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday broke his silence on the matter, saying he was puzzled as to why the party had dropped him.

"Today, I am breaking the silence after 15 days. I do not understand why the party has cancelled my ticket (from Buxar). What was my fault?" he said while interacting with media persons at Patna airport.

However, Choubey said that he had "no resentment" towards his party.

"I have been in active politics for many years, from the RSS to the BJP. BJP is my mother and I will work for it. It has given me many things. Some people said that I may leave active politics but I want to tell them that they are wrong," he said.

The party has given a slogan of "Abki Baar 400 Paar" and it will be achieved in this election, he said.

The BJP is contesting 17 of Bihar's 40 seats and dropped two sitting MPs - Choubey from Buxar, and Ajay Nishad from Muzaffarpur. Mithilesh Tiwari has been fielded from Buxar and Raj Bhushan Nishad from Muzaffarpur.

Ajay Nishad subsequently quit the BJP and joined the Congress, which made him its Muzaffarpur candidate.