ALEC Group Partners With Emirates Red Crescent And Smartlife On Ramadan Drive Campaign

(MENAFN- Mid-East) In addition to the 5000 Ramadan Care packages, worth AED140,000, the ALEC Group donated 1,100 care hampers to the labour force of its subcontractor partners.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As part of its community outreach during the Holy Month, the ALEC Group has donated 5000 care packages to those in need in Palestine, as well as to labourers and low-income families in the UAE. This initiative saw ALEC Group & TARGET match the AED70,000 raised by employees across its offices, factories, and construction sites in the UAE. The AED140,000 total was then directed towards supporting the Emirates Red Crescent's Tarahum – for Gaza“UAE Relief Campaign to People affected by War in Gaza” and the SmartLife Foundation's Ramadan distribution projects.

In addition to this employee matching initiative, ALEC also distributed 1,100 care packages to subcontracted labourers at ALEC, ALEMCO, ALEC FITOUT and ALEC Energy sites across Dubai.“The success of an organisation should not be measured by its revenues alone but must also factor in the impact it makes in enriching the communities it serves. Through our operations, initiatives and values, ALEC strives to be a beacon of positive change. This culture permeates our entire workforce, and we take immense pride in matching the impressive amount that our employees have raised for these vital aid efforts,” said Barry Lewis, CEO at ALEC.

Over 800 ALEC Group employees, as well as some of its third-party consultants and subcontractor partners donated dry food and hygiene products. Furthermore, 30 ALEC employees volunteered to collect and package the dry food and hygiene products into care hampers and then, alongside SmartLife volunteers, actively participated in distributing these at a labour camp in Dubai.

Drawing attention to the need for such corporate-led action, Abhijeet Oak, Vice President, at SmartLife (NPO/NGO) said,“As ALEC has demonstrated, organisations have immense ability to rally support from employees and direct efforts towards Community initiatives and charitable causes. While Ramadan and the upcoming Eid present the perfect opportunity, Community projects are being conducted year around and there is no 'minimum entry-point' for such good work. I would strongly encourage companies of all sizes to consider following suit in whatever capacity they can.”

