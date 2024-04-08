Russian Missile Ship Catches Fire At Kaliningrad Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out on the Russian Serpukhov small missile ship, based in the city of Baltiysk, the Kaliningrad exclave.

The incident put the ship out of service, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Minstry, Ukrinform reports.

This is about Project 21631 Buyan-M project small missile ship, launched by Russia in 2015.

Russia currently unable to plant mines in Black Sea

According to the intelligence agency, the incident occurred on Sunday, April 7. Due to the fire on board the missile carrier, its communication and automation equipment was completely destroyed.

It will take a long time for the Russian navy to restore the vessel's combat capability.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the multifunctional supply ship Yekaterina Velikaya went ablaze in Russia.