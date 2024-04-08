IILM University, Gurugram Hosts 3Rd National Moot Court Competition On Deepfake And Machine Learning

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, April 8th 2024: IILM University Gurugram, one of the leading educational institutions in India, successfully concluded the 3rd National Moot Court Competition from April 4 to April 6, 2024.



The event was organised at the university campus in Gurugram, where young law students and experts from across the nation participated. They engaged in insightful discussions and courtroom simulations on contemporary legal topics.



Focussed on the theme,''Deepfake and Machine Learning, Constitutional Law, IPR Laws," the moot court competition commenced with an inaugural ceremony on April 4, 2024, marked by esteemed addresses from Prof. (Dr) Sujata Shahi, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Dr) Ranbir Singh, Pro-Chancellor and Prof. (Dr) Asha Verma, Pro Vice-Chancellor, IILM University Gurugram.



The distinguished Chief Guest, Honourable Justice Navin Sinha, delivered the inaugural address at the 3rd National Moot Court Competition. Justice Sinha, who has served as a former Judge of the Supreme Court and as Chief Justice of both the Chhattisgarh High Court and the Rajasthan High Court, brought a wealth of experience and expertise to the event, setting an inspiring tone for the proceedings ahead.



The event's key highlights included thought-provoking dialogues, an exchange of memorials, and researcher tests, followed by preliminary and quarter rounds on April 5. The competition witnessed the participation of talented students from notable institutions such as the NALSAR Hyderabad, National Law University, Delhi, NMIMS Kirit P Mehta School of Law, Mumbai, Symbiosis Law School Hyderabad, Hyderabad, OP Jindal Global University, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law Punjab, Patiala, IIM Rohtak, among others.



''The 3rd National Moot Court Competition is a testament to our commitment to promoting legal excellence and nurturing the next generation of legal experts. Together, we are committed to upholding the principles of justice, integrity, and equality to make our nation the Vishwa guru of the world. I thank all the students and honourable guests for their participation and support in making this event a resounding success,'' said Prof. (Dr) Sujata Shahi.



The remarkable competition culminated on April 6 with the semi-final and final rounds, followed by the announcement of results and the award ceremony. The concluding day was graced with the presence of Dr. Narinder Singh, Secretary-General of the Indian Society of International Law, New Delhi, and Dr. Shikhar Ranjan, Director of The Asianâ€“African Legal Consultative Organisation, New Delhi. Dr. Pavan Duggal, renowned Cyber Law expert, emphasized on the importance of responsible AI development and deployment, advocating for robust legal frameworks to address emerging challenges. â€œDeepfake technology poses unprecedented challenges to intellectual property rights, as it blurs the lines between reality and fabrication,â€ said Dr. GR Raghvender, IPR expert.



The 3rd National Moot Court Competition also featured exceptional awards with cash prizes amounting to over INR 100,000, celebrating extraordinary achievements in advocacy, research, and memorial drafting.



Among the winners, Shaarika Singh from IIM Rohtak was awarded the Best Speaker, while Ashish Kumar Patel from DNLU Jabalpur received the Best Researcher award. The Best Memorial award went to NALSAR, Hyderabad, represented by Mudit Vohra, Kushagr Tiwari, and Shreyank Nandiwada.Â



The winners received a cash prize of INR 10,000, along with a trophy, certificate and medal. In addition,Â Vrish Vardhan Singh, Shivangini Choppalli and Azhan Saleem from National Law University, Delhi emerged as the winners, bagging a cash prize of INR 51,000. At the same time, students from NALSAR Hyderabad stood as the runners-up of the competition, winning a cash prize of INR 25,000.



About IILM University



The IILM Educational group was founded by Ram Krishnan and Sons Charitable Trust in 1993. With more than 30+ years of experience in training future entrepreneurs and leaders, it has emerged as one of the distinguished universities in Delhi NCR. The university has been set up under The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2018 (Haryana Act No. 10 of 2018).



It is located in Sector 53 Gurugram, with a built-up area of over 1.5 lac sq feet known for its state-of-the-art facilities. The educational group has another campus in Greater Noida that was recognised as a University on June 3, 2022, under the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Act 2022, which focuses on fields such as Computer Science and Engineering, Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship. It is located at 16-18 Knowledge Park II Greater Noida, with a built-up area of over 26 acres

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Aastha Rawthan

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9582418275