Eid Al Fitr 2024: Qatar Officially Confirms First Day Of Eid

Doha: The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced that tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, will be last day of the holy month of Ramadan. It added that Wednesday, April 10, 2024, is the first day of the blessed Eid Al Fitr in Qatar.
This came in an announcement on Qatar Television by the Committee.
The Peninsula wishes all our readers Eid Mubarak.
