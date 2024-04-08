President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan On Occasion Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The month of Ramadan is a blessed month that illuminates thehearts and minds of people and invites them to peace, unity, andmoral purity. In this month, when our holy book, the Holy Quran,was revealed, Muslims get the opportunity to fulfill their moralduties and responsibilities before the Almighty and experience thejoy of spiritual and moral enrichment,” President Ilham Aliyev saidin his congratulatory message to the people of Azerbaijan on theoccasion of Ramadan, Azernews reports.

“Our nation has preserved its historical roots, national andcultural values, and traditions even in the most difficult periodsof its destiny. Religious holidays and ceremonies in Azerbaijan,which is an integral part of the Muslim world, are celebrated everyyear, embodying our spiritual solidarity with the rest of theMuslim world. This year's Ramadan is marked by the fact that itwill be held in the entire sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, inour ancestral homeland which has been freed from 30 years of enemyoppression,” the head of state underlined.

“Our faithful citizens, who have come out of the trials offasting, are leaving behind the month of Ramadan with feelings ofpride and gratitude. Charity events specific to our people arecarried out throughout our country, and the eternal memory of ourmartyrs is remembered with gratitude. I do hope that your prayersand intentions are accepted by Allah and this blessed holidaybecomes a celebration of kindness, compassion, and mercy, furtherstrengthening unity and solidarity in our society,” President IlhamAliyev added.