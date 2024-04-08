Russians Hit Kharkiv Region With Two Missiles, Damaging Houses In Chuhuiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians hit the Kharkiv region with two missiles, and the blast wave damaged two private houses in Chuhuiv. The second missile fell on an open area.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"An hour ago, a Kh-59 missile was recorded hitting Chuhuiv, and the blast wave damaged two private houses. The second missile fell on an open area in the direction of Borova. There were no casualties," the statement said.

The head of the RMA noted that there are no active hostile attacks in the Kupiansk direction today. The enemy is re-staffing its units as it has suffered significant losses.

Residents of border settlements are advised not to delay evacuation, as the enemy continues to strike at civilians. According to Syniehubov, 25 thousand people have already left for safe places.

As reported, over the past day, April 7, Russians struck Kharkiv with a planned munition and a missile and fired artillery and mortars at 15 settlements in the region, damaging residential buildings, an educational institution, a company, and power grids.