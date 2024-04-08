Indian Visa For The Samoa, San Marino, Slovenia, Seychelles And Sierra Leone Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR SAMOAN CITIZENS

Starting from 2014, Samoan citizens have the option to submit their visa applications for India through the official Indian government website. Residents of over 169 nations are eligible to request an Indian e-Visa through an online application form. People from Samoa who want to travel to India for tourism or to visit family members can request an e-Tourist visa through the internet. For business purposes, Samoans need to obtain a business visa when traveling to India. Samoan citizens going to India for medical treatment need to get a medical visa as well. In order to visit India as a tourist, you need to secure an electronic tourist visa. This specific e-visa allows for two entries into India with a 30-day stay each time starting from the day of arrival. You may alternatively choose one of the two other categories with a longer validity period. A one-year e-Tourist visa is valid for one year from the date of issuance and allows for multiple entrances and a nonstop stay of up to 90 days per trip. The 5-year e-Tourist visa is valid for 5 years from the date of issuance. You may enter the country as many times as you desire, but each stay cannot exceed 90 days. The entire application process is performed online, saving travelers the hassle of having to visit a local embassy or consulate to apply for a visa or submit papers. Applicants will receive their e-Visa by email after completing the online application in a few simple steps, saving them a lot of time and work.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR SAMOAN CITIZENS



A passport valid for at least six months.

Passport-style photo of the applicant.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the processing fee.

