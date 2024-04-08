Laghman province traffic accident claims three 3, injures 10

(MENAFN) A tragic traffic accident in Laghman province, located in eastern Afghanistan, resulted in the loss of at least three lives and left 10 individuals injured, according to a report from local media outlet on Monday. The incident occurred on the outskirts of the Dawlat Shah district within the province. Abdul Noor Rasuli, the provincial director of information and culture, provided details about the accident, highlighting the devastating impact on the community.



Additionally, on Saturday, two separate road accidents in southern Afghanistan claimed the lives of five commuters and left four others injured. These incidents underscore the ongoing challenges faced by travelers navigating Afghanistan's roadways, which are often characterized by poor conditions and difficult terrains. Factors such as overloading and overspeeding also contribute to the heightened risks associated with traveling on Afghan roads.



Tragically, traffic accidents remain a frequent occurrence in Afghanistan, with hundreds of lives lost each year. The combination of inadequate infrastructure and unsafe driving practices poses significant dangers to travelers across the country. Efforts to address road safety issues and improve transportation infrastructure are essential to mitigating the risks and preventing further loss of life on Afghanistan's roadways.

