Agency People News In Brief (April 8, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON -

LSG has hired as Tara Rush partner and chief communications and brand officer and Brendan Daley as chief of staff. Rush will lead LSG's communications practice, enhance the firm's communications and brand

capabilities, and serve as a senior

counselor to clients

and talent across the business.

Most recently, Rush was CMO and CCO at Audi, where she led the planning, development, and execution of all marketing, advertising, and communications initiatives. Jenkins will focus on the strategic growth and direction of LSG, helping guide long-term planning and innovative strategies that expand the client base and enhance LSG's market position across communications and public affairs.

Daley comes to LSG from the communications team at Amazon, supporting the retail and device businesses. Notably, Daley led all corporate, crisis, and internal communications efforts for Ring.



NEW YORK -

Daryl Somma DiSalvo has joined Inizio Evoke as chief strategy officer. Somma DiSalvo will lead the practice across the agency platform's brand and creative business, overseeing the development of client brand strategies and enhancing the agency's global strategic practices.

She joins from McCann Health, where she served a that agency's CSO.



NEW YORK -

Kathy Kiely has joined Finn Partners as a senior partner. In her role, Kiely will focus on building new client relationships, focusing particularly on companies with a strong presence on the East Coast. Kiely reports to founding managing partner Noah Finn, who also heads FINN's 350-person global integrated marketing group. She formerly served as a managing partner and creative director at Arnold Advertising and launched the Boston office of Deutsch Advertising, in addition to spending 18 years at the helm of The Ad Club of New England.



NEW YORK - Feldman Strategies, has promoted three team members to new roles. They are Emma Thomas, who was named managing director; Nathan Janda, who was to communications manager; and Caroline Etgen, who was promoted to communications associate.



MENAFN08042024000219011063ID1108070561