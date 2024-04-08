CMB Announces Timings Of Ramadan Eid Prayers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ramadan holiday prayer in Azerbaijani mosques will be heldon April 10 at 08:00 in the Ajdarbey mosque and at 09:00 in theTazapir mosque, Azernews reports, citing the Caucasus Muslims Board(CMB).

It was reported that Eid prayer can also be performed in othermosques at 08:00 and 09:00. The prayer time can be determined bythe imams of the mosque according to the wishes of thecongregation.

It should be noted that this year the month of Ramadan inAzerbaijan began on March 11. According to the relevant decision ofthe Cabinet of Ministers, April 10 and 11, Ramadan holiday iscelebrated in Azerbaijan.