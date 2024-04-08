Kuwait, Jordan discuss situation in occupied Palestinian territories

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Al-Yahya, engaged in a telephone conversation with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Al Safadi, wherein they deliberated upon the distressing situation prevailing in the occupied Palestinian territories. The focus of their discussion centered on enhancing coordination and consultation strategies aimed at addressing the escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip. According to reports from a Kuwait-based news agency, both ministers emphasized the critical importance of bolstering international endeavors aimed at expediting the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian population.



In their dialogue, Al-Yahya and Al Safadi underscored the imperative for the international community to fulfill its obligations and intensify its collective efforts in assisting the Palestinian people. They emphasized the necessity for concerted action to facilitate the achievement of a just and enduring resolution to the longstanding Palestinian issue. This call for heightened international involvement reflects the gravity of the situation and the pressing need for collaborative efforts to alleviate the suffering and address the underlying causes of conflict in the region.



The conversation between the Kuwaiti and Jordanian foreign ministers underscores the ongoing commitment of both nations to supporting the Palestinian cause and advocating for a peaceful and equitable resolution. Their dialogue serves as a reaffirmation of the shared values and principles guiding their diplomatic efforts, as well as their dedication to promoting stability and prosperity in the Middle East.

