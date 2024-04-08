India examines fresh generation nuclear-capable ballistic projectile

(MENAFN) India has achieved a significant milestone in its defense capabilities with the successful test-firing of the Agni Prime, a new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile. The test, conducted off the coast of the eastern Indian state of Odisha earlier this week, showcased the missile's strike range of 1,000 to 2,000 kilometers, making it the smallest member of the Agni series owing to technological advancements, as reported by Indian media.



Jointly conducted by the country's Strategic Forces Command (SFC), comprising personnel from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, and the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the test demonstrated the missile's reliable performance, meeting all trial objectives. The Ministry of Defense affirmed the successful validation of the Agni Prime's capabilities, with data captured by range sensors deployed at various locations, including downrange ships at the terminal point.



The Agni Prime represents a significant addition to India's arsenal of surface-to-surface missiles, complementing the existing Agni 1 to 4 series with ranges spanning from 700 to 3,500 kilometers. Boasting advanced sensors, navigation, and guidance systems, the new generation missile is hailed as the lightest and smallest within the Agni series, offering enhanced precision and operational flexibility, as noted by The Print.



Following its initial pre-induction night launch in June 2023, Wednesday's successful test marks the second milestone for the Agni Prime. Once the testing phase concludes, the missile is slated for inclusion in the Indian Army's arsenal, enhancing the nation's defense capabilities.



Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the agencies involved in the test, emphasizing the Agni Prime's potential as an "excellent force multiplier" for the armed forces.



The successful test of the Agni Prime underscores India's commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities and maintaining a credible deterrence posture. As geopolitical dynamics evolve, the development and deployment of advanced missile systems like the Agni Prime play a crucial role in safeguarding national security interests and ensuring strategic stability in the region.

