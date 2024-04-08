EU increases gas acquisitions from Russia

(MENAFN) In a recent report by Reuters, it was revealed that despite the European Union's commitment to phasing out all Russian fuel imports by 2027, the bloc significantly increased its purchases of natural gas from Russia in 2023. This development, based on calculations derived from the European Union's trade statistics, sheds light on the complexities of the region's energy landscape and the challenges it faces in transitioning away from Russian energy sources.



The surge in imports was primarily driven by the European Union's heightened reliance on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a means to compensate for the decline in pipeline supplies. Over the past two years, factors such as sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict, sabotage of key pipelines like Nord Stream, and resistance from certain member states to pay for fuel in rubles have contributed to a reduction in traditional pipeline imports.



According to the calculations, the European Union procured over 15.6 million metric tons of Russian LNG in 2023, marking a significant increase of nearly 40 percent compared to the previous year. Despite this boost, Russian gas accounted for approximately 15 percent of the bloc's total gas supplies, a notable decrease from the pre-Ukraine conflict era when it held a share of roughly 37 percent. Nonetheless, it represents a substantial recovery from the nadir of around 8 percent witnessed in 2022 following the plunge in pipeline imports.



One noteworthy trend highlighted in the report is the emergence of Spain as a significant re-exporter of Russian gas supplies by sea. Previously not a major importer of Russian pipeline gas, Spain now accounts for approximately 32 percent of all Russian LNG cargoes destined for the European Union. This shift underscores the evolving dynamics within the European energy market and the strategic decisions made by individual member states in response to changing geopolitical realities.



Additionally, Belgium and France were identified as key players closely trailing Spain in terms of re-exporting Russian gas supplies. These developments raise questions about the broader implications for the European Union's energy security, geopolitical relations, and efforts to diversify its energy sources away from Russian dependence.



In summary, the increase in European Union's purchases of Russian gas in 2023, particularly through LNG imports, presents a complex scenario that contradicts the bloc's stated goals of reducing reliance on Russian energy. As the region navigates these challenges, it underscores the need for a nuanced approach that balances energy security, geopolitical considerations, and commitments to sustainable and diversified energy sources.

