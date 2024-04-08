Two Groups Clash In K'taka Village, 30 Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) The Karnataka Police on Monday arrested 30 people and clamped curfew in the Kolagal village of Bellary district following violence between two groups over the installation of an idol.

Three police officers, including an inspector and sub-inspector, were also injured in the violence which broke out on Sunday night and continued till the early hours of Monday.

According to police, clashes erupted between Dalits and people belonging to other castes over the installation of the Yerritata Swami idol on the premises of the mutt.

Fifteen days ago, the idol and the tower were installed in the premises by one group which was objected to by another group. The group opposing the idol installation approached the court and got the vacating orders. However, the group which had installed the idol refused to vacate it.

On Sunday night, there was a heated argument between the two groups and soon violence erupted. Both pelted stones at each other.

The police rushed to the spot, reigned in the situation and imposed the prohibitory orders under the IPC Section 144.

Thirty people from both groups were arrested.

More details are awaited.