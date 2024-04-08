General Staff: 76 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 76 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine. The enemy launched seven missile attacks, 104 air strikes, and 108 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine again, using 24 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 17 combat UAVs," the statement said.

Over the past day, the enemy air strikes hit Hremyach in the Chernihiv region; Kharkiv and Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Chasiv Yar, Diliyivka, New York, Novobakhmutivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretyne, Yasnobrodivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region; Orikhiv, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Vyimka, Fedorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks near Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to dislodge Ukrainian units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 22 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 5 times near Staromayorske in the Donetsk region; Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy continued attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made eight unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the defense forces.

In the past day, Ukrainian aircraft struck one enemy command post, five anti-aircraft missile systems, one communications tower, and 13 manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters.

Units of the Ukrainian missile forces destroyed one anti-aircraft missile system, one UAV control station, one artillery system, three manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters.