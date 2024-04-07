Budanov Backs Pope's POW Exchange Initiative: 'You Just Have To Persuade Russia'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, has welcomed Pope Francis's proposal to exchange all Ukrainian prisoners of war for all Russian POWs.

He said this in an interview with German TV channel ARD , Ukrinform reports.

"I fully support this. Let's do it. There is only one small thing left: to persuade Russia," Budanov said.

At the same time, he said that Russia was not interested in this.

Budanov also noted that Turkey is no longer the central mediator in the exchange of prisoners of war, with the United Arab Emirates dealing with this now.

