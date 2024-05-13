U.S. Anticipates No Major Military Breakthroughs From Russia - State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Washington officials assume the Russian forces will try to make more advances, in particular on the Kharkiv axis, but no major breakthroughs are expected.

That's according to Deputy Spokesman for the U.S. State Department, Vedant Patel, who spoke at a briefing on Monday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Russia continues to intensify its aggression, and we expect that the Russian Federation will try to advance, including on Kharkiv," said a representative of the US State Department.

He did not rule out that the Russians would try to make more progress in the coming weeks, but not large-scale advances are to be made, the spokesperson suggests.

Zelensky: Our task is to thwart Russia's attempt to expand war

"We do not anticipate any major breakthroughs, and over time, the additional influx of US assistance and continued support from partners will enable Ukraine to continue to withstand this kind of aggression," said the State Department official

In this regard, he expressed a firm belief that the Armed Forces retains key advantages in battles, imposing significant costs on the Russian military.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past day, Ukraine's Defense Forces got into 140 combat engagements with the Russian invasion troops, including on the Kharkiv axis.