Russians Installed Barriers Across Sevastopol Bay For Anti-Drone Protection

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces installed floating barriers across the Sevastopol Bay to protect the remaining fleet against Ukrainian sea drones.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, reports Ukirnform.

"Our 'eyes' see everything: barriers have been installed across the Sevastopol Bay. Five lines of those have been installed between breakwaters at the entrance to Sevastopol Bay," the report reads.

It is noted that this is how the invaders are trying to protect their naval vessels from Ukrainian sea drones.

The location of the barriers is indicated by a red line on the map.

The photo also shows bulkers loading stolen Ukrainian grain at the Avlita terminal ("Aval" in Russian jurisdiction).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of late January, the entrance to the Sevastopol Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea was blocked by four rows of barricades.

