President Of The Republic Of Poland Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: President of the Republic of Poland HE Andrzej Duda arrived Monday in Doha on a working visit to the country.
Upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi.
