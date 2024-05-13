               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of The Republic Of Poland Arrives In Doha


5/13/2024 7:25:32 PM

QNA

Doha: President of the Republic of Poland HE Andrzej Duda arrived Monday in Doha on a working visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi.

The Peninsula

