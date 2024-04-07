Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Bronze In Estonia

Ilona Zeynalova, Alina Mammadova and Madina Demirova took thethird place in the team score of adults, Shams Agahuseynova, IlahaBahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova and Fidan Gurbanli took third placein the team score of young athletes.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.