Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Bronze In Estonia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's artistic gymnastics national team won a bronzemedal at the Tallinn Open International Tournament held in Estonia, Azernews reports.
Ilona Zeynalova, Alina Mammadova and Madina Demirova took thethird place in the team score of adults, Shams Agahuseynova, IlahaBahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova and Fidan Gurbanli took third placein the team score of young athletes.
