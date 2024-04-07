Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur LS Candidate Referred To Lucknow Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Gorakhpur, April 8 (IANS) Popular Bhojpuri actor and the Samajwadi Party candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency, Kajal Nishad, was rushed to a private hospital in Lucknow after her health deteriorated late on Sunday night.

"She was experiencing some issues with her blood pressure and heart. We are taking her to Lucknow," Kajal's husband Sanjay Nishad told reporters here.

She was admitted to a hospital in Gorakhpur after she fainted during a public event on Friday. Doctors found she was dehydrated. However, on Sunday, she complained of chest pain and her health deteriorated.

Later, an ECG test revealed changes in her heart's rhythm. Dr Yasir Afzal, part of the team treating her, explained that the report indicated a heart attack, after which she was referred to Lucknow.

She was taken to Lucknow in an ambulance accompanied by family and party members.

The party has informed SP national president Akhilesh Yadav about her condition.

Kajal Nishad, who is contesting for the Gorakhpur Sadar Lok Sabha seat, has been actively campaigning since receiving the ticket.

Kajal Nishad is a popular TV actress and has worked in various daily soaps, including Lapataganj. She entered politics in 2012 contesting on the Congress ticket from rural Gorakhpur. Despite initial setbacks, she continued her political journey, contesting again in 2017.

This time, she's competing against BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on the Samajwadi Party ticket.