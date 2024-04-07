Ukraine Repels Two Russian Assaults In Orikhiv Direction, Another Five Near Krynky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Southern Operational Zone, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian assaults in the Orikhiv direction and five on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, near the settlement of Krynky.

That's according to a report from Defense Forces South , seen by Ukrinform.

"The enemy does not abandon the intentions to dislodge our units from their positions. They attempted two assaults in the Orikhiv direction, one of which was in the Robotyne area and another one – near Staromaiorske. Neither of those were successful," the report reads.

On the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro, in the area of Krynky, the Russians undertook five assault attempts, exploring various tactical solutions. Having suffered losses, enemy forces were forced to retreat to their original lines.

British intelligence assesses dynamics of Russia'slosses

Ukrainian soldiers are holding their ground, working to strengthen their current positions.

"The invaders continue aerial reconnaissance, putting pressure with artillery fire, employing swarms of attack drones of various types along the entire front line, and also deploying aviation in the Orikhiv direction," the report added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, no Russian warships were on combat duty off the coast of occupied Crimea as of 7:00 local time on Sunday, April 7.