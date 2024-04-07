Former German chancellor asks for diplomatic resolution to Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Gerhard Schroeder, the former Chancellor of Germany, has called for Berlin and Paris to take the lead in pursuing a negotiated settlement to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Schroeder, who served as Chancellor from 1998 to 2005, emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving the crisis, while also defending his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a potential asset in mediating the conflict.



Schroeder's stance on the Ukraine conflict has drawn attention due to his historical ties with Putin, including a long-standing friendship and involvement in Russian energy ventures.



Despite criticism of his association with the Russian leader, Schroeder maintains that his personal rapport with Putin could contribute to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the bloodshed in Ukraine.



In a recent interview with Suddeutsche Zeitung, the 80-year-old expressed optimism about the possibility of securing a peace deal, emphasizing Putin's potential interest in reaching a resolution. Schroeder's remarks underscore the complexity of the conflict and the need for diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation and address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.



While praising German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision not to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine, Schroeder urged Germany and France to intensify their diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the violence. He also highlighted discussions within Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party about potential pathways to resolving the conflict, including the possibility of freezing hostilities.



Schroeder's advocacy for a diplomatic solution aligns with broader international calls for de-escalation and dialogue to resolve the Ukraine crisis. As the conflict continues to unfold, the role of key stakeholders, including Germany and France, in facilitating negotiations and promoting peace remains paramount. Schroeder's willingness to leverage his relationship with Putin underscores the potential for personal diplomacy to play a constructive role in resolving complex geopolitical disputes.

